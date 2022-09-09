‘They don’t care about roles’: Dave Roberts’ honest admission on ‘culture’ of Dodgers bullpen

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently discussed the state of LA’s bullpen, via the Los Angeles Times.

“It looks a lot different than what we’ve anticipated,” Dave Roberts said. “But those guys are accountable as anybody we have. They don’t care about roles. … That speaks to the mindset, the culture of those guys down in the bullpen.”

The Dodgers own a team ERA of 2.88 as of this story’s publication. That mark is good for best in all of baseball. The rotation has certainly held up its end of the bargain, but LA’s bullpen has been a major reason for the Dodgers’ pitching success as well.

Dave Roberts is making the point that the relievers don’t care about specific roles. There are many bullpens where everybody has one job. A left-hander may be purely a left-handed specialist. One pitcher may be a 7th inning guy, while someone else may strictly be an 8th inning option. But the Dodgers are willing to use any pitcher in any situation.

Bullpen options such as Evan Phillips and Alex Vesia have stepped up in 2022. Dave Roberts also commented on Phillips’ progression.

“Going into the season, we had other guys that we looked at as leverage guys,” Roberts said. “So to his credit, as guys have kind of fallen off or gotten hurt, he’s taken the opportunities and run with them.”

LA’s relief core will be the key for a potential World Series run. They feature a jaw-dropping offense and strong starting pitching rotation. But if their bullpen can continue to succeed, the Dodgers will find themselves in position to win the World Series. For now, they will aim to continue their strong season.