The fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers aren't likely to be happy about this. Ticket prices for the team's home opener this season are quite pricy. An average ticket for the home opener vs. St. Louis Cardinals is around $533, per USA Today.
That price is what is listed on StubHub, per USA Today. The Dodgers shelled out a whole boatload of money this offseason for versatile slugger Shohei Ohtani, as well as Japanese hurler Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The fan demand to see those stars seems to be a key reason for the hefty ticket price.
The Dodgers are definitely taking a high risk, high reward approach with their signings. Ohtani was given the largest contract in the history of Major League Baseball when he was lured away from the Los Angeles Angels. The team then followed that up with another stunner, stealing Yamamoto from a host of other teams that wanted him. The Dodgers agreed to pay out more than $325 million over 12 years for the pitcher.
To have to pay more than $500 to see a baseball game is surely an astounding number. Many fans simply can't afford that, but that price may actually turn out to be a steal. Ticket prices this season for Dodgers games are expected to go for as much as $985, per Fox Los Angeles.
Opening Day for the Dodgers against the Cardinals is Thursday, March 28. Ticket prices may go up even more before then, so Dodgers fans may want to grab them while they are only a little more than $500.