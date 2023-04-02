My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have kicked off their season with two wins in their first three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and they will be looking to win the series in the final game, which takes place on Sunday afternoon. But until that game gets underway, the Dodgers and their fans are going to continue to marvel at what Trayce Thompson managed to accomplish in LA’s 10-1 victory on Saturday night.

After not having played in the Dodgers first two games of the season, Thompson got the start in center field on Saturday, and promptly torched Arizona. Thompson went three-for-four at the plate, with each of his three hits being home runs. One of those bombs was a grand slam, the first of Thompson’s career, and he reacted to his historic performance after the game.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Not necessarily because I know I can do it. It’s just a good way to start the year. It’s still early. You still have to wake up tomorrow and go out and help this team win a game but I know I can do it. It’s just one night but I felt really good tonight and I felt like I was seeing the ball well. That last week of spring training, I felt pretty good. We worked on some stuff and it started to click.” – Trayce Thompson, ESPN

For the most part, Thompson seems to feel that this is just another night of baseball for him. But considering how he had never hit three home runs in a game, let alone in his first game of the regular season, it’s safe to say that this was a very impressive accomplishment. Thompson will look to build off this strong performance moving forward, and the Dodgers will surely be thrilled if he can keep playing at this high level.