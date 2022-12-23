By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Trevor Bauer has had a tumultuous past 18 months or so. Bauer last played for the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 28, 2021 before the MLB placed him on administrative leave due to the charges pressed against him from a woman who accused him of sexual assault. However, Bauer seemed to get a bit of a win recently after he saw his 324-game suspension reduced to only 194 games by an independent arbitrator.

However, that doesn’t seem to be enough for Bauer’s camp. Speaking in behalf of the much-maligned Trevor Bauer, his agent Rachel Luba penned a statement denouncing the league’s decision to levy punishment towards Bauer in the first place.

“Statement from Jon Fetterolf, Shawn Holley and me: While we are pleased that Mr. Bauer has been reinstated immediately, we disagree that any discipline should have been imposed. Mr. Bauer looks forward to his return to the field, where his goal remains to help his team win a WS,” Luba wrote on her official Twitter account.

It remains unclear whether Trevor Bauer would have an opportunity to achieve his said goals. After all, the improprieties he’s been accused of aren’t a laughing matter at all. While the Los Angeles district attorney’s office failed to “prove the relevant charges beyond a reasonable doubt”, the MLB still deemed that there was enough evidence for them to hand out a record punishment towards the 31-year old pitcher.

After a Cy Young season in 2020, the Dodgers signed the divisive pitcher to a three-year, $102 million contract. The Dodgers now have 14 days to determine whether or not to keep Bauer.