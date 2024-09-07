As usual, the Los Angeles Dodgers (84-57) are fighting for one of the top records in the National League and are all but guaranteed a postseason slot. But they are also beset with pitching injuries, also per usual. LA is in danger of entering October with a scarce starting rotation yet again. Ergo, it is placing a ton of faith in the recovery process of Tyler Glasnow.

The All-Star righty, who has a 3.49 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 134 innings, threw his first bullpen session since landing on the injured list with elbow tendinitis in mid-August, according to SportsNet LA's David Vassegh. Glasnow has expressed confidence in being able to return before the end of the regular season, and clearing this checkpoint early in September makes that an attainable goal.

This update is particularly welcome news for an organization that just placed rookie Gavin Stone on the IL with right shoulder inflammation. Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw is occupying space in that den of despair as well after working through a lengthy rehab process to make it back to the mound in July. Injuries have also hindered Walker Buehler and Bobby Miller at various points of the year.

The health of LA's pitching staff has long been the largest elephant in this clubhouse, so much so that president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is announcing his intent to openly address the issue. Though, perhaps Lady Luck will afford him and the franchise a little more time to deal with the endless arm and shoulder injuries.

Are things looking up for Dodgers?

With Yoshinobu Yamamoto set to pitch for the first time in three months this Tuesday versus the Chicago Cubs, and Tyler Glasnow progressing in his recovery, the Dodgers' rotation might be in better shape going into the playoffs than many fans had feared just a short while ago.

There are still many obstacles for this team to clear before a genuine sigh of relief can be emitted. Even a healthy Glasnow comes with October question marks, as he is 2-6 with a troubling 5.72 ERA in 10 playoff appearances. But one should not have big-game dread before the postseason even arrives.

Los Angeles still has plenty to play for in September, including home-field advantage. It will try to avoid its first three-game losing streak in over a month when it faces the Cleveland Guardians (81-60) in Dodger Stadium on Saturday night.