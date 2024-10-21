Los Angeles sports royalty Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant turned heads as they attended Game 6 of the NLCS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets. After taking a 3-1 lead in Game 4, the Dodgers lost Game 5 in New York, giving them another shot to close the NLCS and advance to the World Series for the first time since winning it all in 2020. On the other hand, the Mets want to force a deciding Game 7 at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers introduced Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant on the jumbotron, both wearing Dodger blue and sitting beside singer Josh Groban, via this clip shared by The Hoop Central on X, formerly Twitter.

NLCS Game 6: Dodgers lead series 3-2

If the Dodgers beat the Mets in Game 6, they will win their 25th pennant, extending their lead as the winningest team in NL history and then get a chance to win their eighth World Series against the New York Yankees.

As of this writing, the Dodgers are up 10-4 at the bottom of the eighth inning, holding on to their five-run lead against the pesky Mets. Earlier, in the fourth inning, Mark Vientos smashed a two-run homer to cut the lead to three.

His homer gave the Mets some spark after the Dodgers had seemingly broken the game open with a 6-1 lead heading into the fourth. After pitcher Ryan Brasier gave him an 85 MPH slider, Vientos swung and took a ball.

However, the next pitch was another 84 MPH slider right into Vientos' sweet spot, and he smashed the ball 401 feet, driving home Francisco Alvarez in the process and setting a new Mets record for the most RBIs in a single postseason.

Still, the Dodgers look to be on their way to their first World Series in four years. Baseball fans have clamored for a blockbuster Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series since the possibility first became real this postseason, and they might only have an inning remaining to get their wish.