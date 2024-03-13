If you weren't already suffering from FOMO as a result of not being one of the A-list celebrity invitees to WNBA New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu's wedding, you will be now — Vanessa Bryant has shared a series of photos and reels to her Instagram of Sabrina's big day, and Vanessa and daughter Natalia Bryant are slaying in every one!
This past weekend, professional basketball star — and University of Oregon collegiate star for that matter — Sabrina Ionescu married her Las Vegas Raiders center fiancé Hroniss Grasu in an idyllic wedding ceremony in Laguna Beach, California. The two both attended and met at Oregon.
It's no surprise that Vanessa and Natalia Bryant were in attendance for the wedding, as Kobe Bryant and Sabrina Ionescu had a mentor/mentee relationship, and she was close with the whole family.
What's turning heads are the stunning pictures being posted from the wedding, with Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant, Sabrina Ionescu and a slew of other big name celebs.
Natalia Bryant, 21, is a professional model and also a student at the University of Southern California. Vanessa's pictures also clearly show the influence of Kobe Bryant's genes on her height — she towers over mom Vanessa in the photos.
Both Natalia and Vanessa are glamorous in the formal wedding photos — Vanessa wore a curvaceous sparkly gold gown and Natalia donned a sleek green spaghetti strapped dress.
The two women were all smiles as they posed with Sabrina Ionescu at what appears to be the wedding reception. Vanessa also looks like she got to take a snapshot with Ionescu in the photo booth.
Vanessa shared another reel with images of her and Natalia mingling and having fun with other A-list attendees like Pau Gasol and his wife Catherine McDonnell, set to the tune of Harry Style's Golden.
Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant's radiant styles were on full display at Sabrina Ionescu‘s wedding, even overshadowing some of the red carpet Oscar winners from the Academy Awards!