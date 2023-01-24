The Los Angeles Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards on Monday. Hachimura is set to join no shortage of talented athletes in Los Angeles. An image surfaced following the trade of Hachimura and Shohei Ohtani, two of the most popular Japanese athletes, standing next to one another at a Lakers game, per Arash Markazi. However, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler couldn’t believe how much taller Hachimura is then Ohtani, who stands 6’4.

Two of the most popular Japanese athletes — Rui Hachimura and Shohei Ohtani — now call Southern California home. pic.twitter.com/M53tZj7obT — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 24, 2023

“Wild how small Ohtani looks. He’s a HUGE man. NBA players are crazy,” Buehler commented on Markazi’s Twitter post.

Rui Hachimura is 6’8 and does make Shohei Ohtani look small. Buehler was clearly in disbelief by the height difference. For NBA standards, Hachimura is fairly tall. But Ohtani is a “HUGE man,” as Walker Buehler stated, for MLB standards.

All 3 athletes will look to impact their respective teams in 2023. Hachimura is joining a Lakers squad that is in the midst of a mediocre season. However, they are hoping to reach the play-in games at the very least and make a run.

Shohei Ohtani is entering a contract year with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani’s Angels’ future is in question amid his looming free agency. There is a very real chance that Ohtani will become the first $500 million baseball player next offseason.

Meanwhile, Walker Buehler is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He’s aiming to make a late season return for the Dodgers and impact the ball club during a potential postseason appearance.

Buehler, Ohtani, and Hachimura will look to help the Dodgers, Lakers, and Angels make 2023 playoff runs.