Yoshinobu Yamamoto is indeed now a Dodger.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won the grand Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes in the offseason, but it may have yet to fully sink in for their fans. In any case, Yamamoto is indeed now a Dodger and he looked and sounded excited about the opportunity to play for Los Angeles during Wednesday's introductory press conference.

“I am beyond ecstatic to become a member of this historic franchise,” the superstar Japanese hurler said in front of reporters.

Yamamoto, of course, is not the only great offseason acquisition by the Dodgers. Before Yamamoto decided to bring his talents to Los Angeles, baseball unicorn Shohei Ohtani signed a monster $700 million deal with the Dodgers, which perhaps helped the team lure the 25-year-old pitcher to join them.

Yamamoto's deal with the Dodgers is a record-breaker, as it is worth $325 million and runs for 12 years. The investment Los Angeles made in Yamamoto means that they are expecting nothing but superb pitching from him, beginning in his first year in the big leagues in the upcoming 2024 MLB campaign.

The Dodgers have gone all in in free agency, and they may not even be done yet. But whatever happens the rest of the offseason, there is no denying that Los Angeles is a huge free agency winner already.

Los Angeles is hoping that all the money they spent on free agents will translate into a World Series win as soon as the next season after they exited the playoffs early in each of the last two campaigns despite winning a total of 211 regular season games over that span.