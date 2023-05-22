Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly expected to pursue SS Tim Anderson ahead of the trade deadline if the Chicago White Sox make him available, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The White Sox are in the midst of a troublesome 2023 season, and barring a turnaround they will likely be sellers this year. On the other hand, Los Angeles has performed well but haven’t received much production from the shortstop position.

On paper, a potential trade certainly makes sense. However, as front offices know, completing the actual trade is far more difficult than what common sense may suggest. There are various moving parts to go along with others possible trade suitors. If Tim Anderson is available ahead of the deadline though, here’s a look at the best Dodgers’ trade package.

Tim Anderson’s trade value

The odds of the Dodgers trading top prospects C Diego Cartaya and RHP Bobby Miller are slim. They may have considered dealing those players away for Juan Soto last year, and they could be included in a possible Shohei Ohtani trade this season. But Tim Anderson, as talented as he is, likely wouldn’t net a return of those two players.

So that leads to the question of what is fair trade value for Tim Anderson? After all, he is a star shortstop who offers steady defense and impressive contact hitting ability.

His 2023 season hasn’t been superb, but he’s also been forced to miss time with injury. He’s currently hitting.252 with a .582 OPS. However, Anderson is a career .286 hitter who posted a quality .301 batting average in 2022. In fact, he’s hit over .300 in four consecutive seasons dating back to 2019. Anderson also features the potential to hit 15-20 home runs and will steal some bases as well.

Contract, of course, will play a major role in determining Anderson’s trade value. He will turn 30-years old in June and has a club option following this season. Assuming that option is exercised, he will hit free agency in 2025.

In all reality, the Dodgers would be trading for one full season of Tim Anderson. Their interest in Shohei Ohtani, if he’s made available at the deadline, may also impact their final decision on whether or not to pursue Anderson. Based on Nightengale’s report though, the Dodgers are expected to try and acquire him.

Perfect Dodgers-White Sox trade

Even if Cartaya and/or Miller aren’t included in an Anderson deal, the Dodgers have no shortage of other prospects in their deep farm system.

The White Sox need pitching help. They are expected to make Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, Mike Clevinger, and possibly even Dylan Cease available at the trade deadline. Landing starting pitching prospects will be of the utmost importance for them as a result.

Either Dodgers’ No. 4 prospect RHP Gavin Stone or No. 5 prospect RHP Ryan Pepiot will headline this perfect trade. Los Angeles currently has pitching depth questions of their own, but they can afford to trade one of these pitchers. Pepiot will be the player to headline this specific trade, but the White Sox would likely have interest in either pitcher.

Joining Pepiot will be another Dodgers’ top 10 prospect in RHP Nick Frasso. Frasso features a lively fastball but is still developing control. At 24-years old, he could impact the White Sox’s rotation within the next year or two.

Finally, with the White Sox losing a shortstop, a future star at the position would make sense to acquire. Dodgers’ No. 16 overall prospect SS Eddys Leonard is just 22-years old and features a fairly balanced scouting report. He’s still developing and is probably a couple of years away from truly impacting an MLB organization. Nevertheless, he could become a key part of Chicago’s future.

Final thoughts

Some White Sox fans will argue this isn’t enough of a return, while some Dodgers fans may say this is far too generous. The fact is that Tim Anderson is one of the most reliable shortstops in the game when healthy. He’s not on the same level as Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto, but he is a star. Trading three players, including two top 10 players in an organization is a reasonable price to pay.

The Dodgers may be open to this trade given their shortstop concerns. Los Angeles might still consider Gavin Lux the shortstop of the future, but Anderson could directly impact the ball club this season.

The White Sox would likely be open to this deal if Anderson is available. Adding pitching would be extremely important and their rotation could feature two MLB-ready arms as soon as next year.