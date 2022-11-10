By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Published 4 hours ago



The Los Angeles Dodgers don’t have too much room to add talent but they still have to do so in order to bounce back from an embarrassing NLDS loss. Trea Turner seeming likely to sign elsewhere does actually leave them with one huge hole to fill. Carlos Correa would fill in perfectly, but there’s a complication.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Dodgers are unlikely to look into signing Correa because of the fanbase. “A source suggested that the Dodgers are highly unlikely to pursue Correa, however, as the Astros scandal made him hugely unpopular with the fans in L.A,” writes Feinsand.

Clearly, Dodgers fans hold a massive grudge against the 2017 Astros for costing them an honest shot at a championship. Correa was a huge part of that team. Even though he has moved on from Houston, Los Angeles will always remember his role there and never forgive that Astros squad.

With the Minnesota Twins, Carlos Correa posted a slash line of .291/.366/.467 with 152 hits and 22 home runs in the 2022 season. He plays both sides of the ball well but it won’t matter to Dodgers fans. Just how heavily those feelings will weigh on the front office is not completely known. If they take into account what their fans want, it may cost them a chance at signing one of the best free agents.

The Dodgers may look to move Gavin Lux to shortstop if Turner leaves. Los Angeles will remain a great team next season but surely would like to keep its star power.