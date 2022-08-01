Dodgers making ‘aggressive’ push for Juan Soto amid Cardinals, Padres interest

The Juan Soto trade rumors continue to rumble on as the 2022 MLB trade deadline draws near. Everyone is wondering whether the Washington Nationals will actually trade Soto. And if they do, where will the star outfielder land?

The three teams left standing in the Soto sweepstakes are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals. The Padres and Cardinals are reportedly leading the pack at this point, with the Dodgers sitting a bit behind them.

Despite that, the Dodgers are now reported to be making an aggressive push to land Soto before the deadline hits tomorrow afternoon. With less than 48 hours until the deadline, it looks like the Soto sweepstakes could come right down to the wire.

While the #Padres and #STLCards have been considered the front-runners for Juan Soto, the #Dodgers have been much more aggressive of late in their trade proposals. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 1, 2022

This could be bad news for the rest of the MLB. The Dodgers are already one of the top teams in the league, and if they add Soto, it would make them nearly indestructible for the rest of 2022 and the immediate future. They are already among the favorites to win the World Series this season, and adding Soto would make them a favorite for pretty much every season they would have Soto on their roster moving forward.

The issue for the Dodgers is that they may not have as many assets they would be willing to use as the Cardinals and Padres do. Both St. Louis and San Diego have some major league ready prospects that they could include in a deal for Soto, and that’s what the Nationals are expected to be looking for when it comes to a return for Soto.

Either way, the Dodgers clearly are not going to go down without a fight in their pursuit of Soto here. And if they do end up landing Washington’s star outfielder, the rest of the MLB is going to be in serious trouble moving forward.