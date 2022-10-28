Rumor: The real reason Trea Turner might leave Dodgers in free agency, revealed

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face multiple dilemmas when the free agency period opens up next month. Among them, Trea Turner will become a free agent for the first time in his career, and he could opt to take his talents elsewhere.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided updates on several players who will soon hit free agency, including Turner. Heyman noted that although Turner has made it clear to the Dodgers that he likes playing in Los Angeles, he plans to “consider” every team in free agency.

Heyman also added that Turner “can’t shake the widely held belief” that he would prefer to play for a team on the East Coast, which started when he was quite “unhappy going west” after the Washington Nationals elected to ship him off to the Dodgers ahead of last season’s MLB trade deadline.

The Dodgers “would surely love” to re-sign the two-time All-Star, but they feel uncertain about whether he views them as his “first choice.”

Turner was open to avoiding this dilemma with the Dodgers. Ahead of the 2022 regular season, he mentioned that he was open to jumpstarting contract extension talks with the Dodgers and also noted that his representatives touched base with team officials before the start of the lockout. Ultimately, he did not receive an extension offer from Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, and such talks halted after he decided he did not want to reopen extension discussions during the season.

It will be noteworthy to see whether Friedman will go all out to keep Turner with the reigning NL West champions.