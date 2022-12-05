The perfect Dodgers-Pirates Bryan Reynolds trade

By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

Bryan Reynolds recently requested a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Although Pittsburgh would prefer to keep him in the fold for the 2023 season and beyond, they are expected to at least listen to trade offers. The New York Yankees have already been listed as a potential landing destination for the centerfielder. But would the Los Angeles Dodgers make sense as a trade suitor for Reynolds?

LA is in the market for a centerfielder after non-tendering Cody Bellinger. Kevin Kiermaier was immediately linked to the Dodgers but nothing has come to fruition. Players such as James Outman and Trayce Thompson are also feasible centerfield options, but Bryan Reynolds is an All-Star caliber player. Before breaking down the perfect trade, let’s take a look at why the Dodgers need to pursue Reynolds this offseason.

The Dodgers and Bryan Reynolds make sense for one another

Andrew Friedman and the Dodgers have their eyes on the luxury tax this offseason. They would prefer to not dish out a massive amount of money. Justin Verlander and Aaron Judge are still options, with Verlander being a much more likely candidate to sign in LA. But a trade for Bryan Reynolds would not impact their financial situation in a drastic manner. And Los Angeles’ farm system depth is bound to catch the rebuilding Pirates’ attention.

Reynolds still has multiple years of team control before hitting free agency. The Dodgers’ need for a centerfielder and desire to remain under the luxury tax make Reynolds a tremendous trade option.

Bryan Reynolds would benefit from a change of scenery. He’s a talented player without question. However, Reynolds currently plays for a thin Pirates roster. Sure, players such as O’Neil Cruz and Ke’Bryan Hayes feature high ceilings. But Reynolds is the player opposing pitchers have circled before heading to Pittsburgh. But that pressure would be alleviated if Reynolds were to be traded to the Dodgers.

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman command the most attention in the Dodgers lineup. As a result, Reynolds would receive better pitches to hit on a more consistent basis.

The perfect Dodgers-Pirates Bryan Reynolds trade

The Pirates want a strong haul in return for Reynolds. They don’t have any motivation to make the trade other than Reynolds’ request, so they will not sell him for anything less than what they believe he’s truly worth.

The Dodgers would likely need to include a top-10 prospect alongside one or two other top-20 prospects in a potential deal. Here’s a proposal that would at least catch Pittsburgh’s attention:

Dodgers receive: OF Bryan Reynolds

Pirates receive: RHP Gavin Stone, OF James Outman, RHP Kyle Hurt

Stone was LA’s No. 7 overall prospect in 2022, while Outman was their No. 13 overall prospect. Meanwhile, Hurt checked in at No. 21. The inclusion of Hurt is simply to add one extra piece to the deal. But Stone and Outman would be the centerpieces in a Reynolds trade.

James Outman is a realistic option to play centerfield next year. But if the Dodgers were to acquire Bryan Reynolds this offseason, Outman would have to wait another year or two to carve out an everyday role in LA. Additionally, he would likely need to become a left fielder. Trading him makes sense and the Pirates could make him their everyday centerfielder as soon as this season.

Gavin Stone is another prospect who’s almost big league ready. He features a quality mid-90’s fastball to go along with an excellent change-up. Scouting reports even list his change-up as his best overall pitch.

Final thoughts

Acquiring Bryan Reynolds will not be an easy task. But the Dodgers may peak the Pirates’ interest if they are willing to propose this trade.