The Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels series always have some storylines despite the teams being in two separate categories for being a World Series contender. However, the draw for this week's series is Shohei Ohtani's routine to his former home. Ohtani left the Angels to chase a World Series with the Dodgers and the early returns look promising. The Dodgers are the top team in the Majors and have won seven of their last ten games. Meanwhile, the Angels are the second-worst team in the American League and have been reeling since Mike Trout went down with a season-ending knee injury. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Angels prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Angels Projected Starters

Bobby Miller vs. Griffin Canning

Bobby Miller is 2-3 with a 7.25 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP.

Miller's last start was at home against the Baltimore Orioles. He pitched 5 innings with 3 strikeouts, allowing 2 hits, 3 walks, 3 earned runs, and 1 home run.

Miller is 0-3 on the road, with an 11.12 ERA and a 2.29 WHIP.

Griffin Canning is 4-12 with a 5.19 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP.

Canning's last start was on the road against the Detroit Tigers. He pitched 5 innings with 4 strikeouts, allowing 5 hits, 4 walks, 3 earned runs, and 1 home run.

Canning is 4-3 at home, with a 5.14 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Angels Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: -196

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: +164

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Angels

Time: 9:35 PM ET/6:35 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Network, SNLA

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

If there's one opponent where Bobby Miller's lack of success away from Dodger Stadium wouldn't matter, it is the Angels. The Angels are batting just .177 with a .245 on-base percentage over their last ten games, averaging 3 runs/nine. The Dodgers have been much better than that, batting .279 with a .338 on-base percentage and 6.6 runs/nine.

The Dodgers have been even better against right-handed pitchers over that span. They are hitting .292 with a .343 on-base percentage and 7 runs/nine. Canning has been up-and-down all season and is in the middle of a down spell where he allowed 14 earned runs over his last three starts.

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's difficult to find many reasons why the Angels would defeat the Dodgers. The Dodgers have performed well against their in-state rivals, winning nine of their last ten meetings. However, Miller's form away from Dodger Stadium doesn't give the Dodgers much reason to believe in him. Miller has six starts on the road over his last ten, allowing 28 earned runs in 22 2/3 innings. It's hard to explain why Miller is so bad on the road, but the question is whether remaining in Los Angeles will mitigate those concerns for this start.

Another area where the Angels are better than the Dodgers is their recent bullpen form. The Angels have a 3.79 ERA over their last three games, while the Dodgers are sporting a 5.22 mark.

Final Dodgers-Angels Prediction & Pick

Miller's statistics would make you want to take a flier on the Angels to pull off the upset in this game. However, the Angels are still the Angels and the Dodgers are still the Dodgers. It's still okay not to trust Miller, and the safer bet could be to take the over in this matchup and hope both pitchers and bullpens have an off-day.

Final Dodgers-Angels Prediction & Pick: Over 9.5 (-104)