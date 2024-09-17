ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Dodgers travel across the country to take on the Miami Marlins Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Dodgers-Marlins prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Dodgers-Marlins Projected Starters

Bobby Miller vs. Darren McCaughan

Bobby Miller (2-4) with a 8.17 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 54 innings pitched, 50K/29BB, .291 oBA

Last Start: vs. Chicago Cubs: No Decision, 4.1 innings, 5 hits, 6 runs, 4 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 7 starts, 11.39 ERA, 2.17 WHIP, 27.2 innings pitched, 21K/18BB, .362 oBA

Darren McCaughan (0-0) with a 7.06 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 29.1 innings pitched, 15K/12BB, .336 oBA

Last Start: at Washington Nationals: No Decision, 5 innings, 6 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 1 strikeout

2024 Home Splits: 4 games, 1 start, 3.86 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 11.2 innings pitched, 9K/2BB, .333 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Marlins Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-130)

Moneyline: -200

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+108)

Moneyline: +168

Over: 9.5 (+102)

Under: 9.5 (-124)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Marlins

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: Spectrum Sportsnet, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers have a very good offense. They are sixth in the MLB in batting average, second in slugging percentage, third in home runs, third in barrel percentage, fourth in hard hit percentage, and fifth in average exit velocity. The Dodgers will put up six runs before the starting pitcher even realizes it. McCaughan has allowed 41 hits in his 29.1 innings this season. If the Dodgers can do some damage against him on the road, they will win this game.

Miller has really been bad this season. He has command issues, and teams have hit him very hard when they make contact. However, the Marlins are not a great team at the plate. Miami does not walk, and they lead the league in chase percentage. Along with that, the Marlins swing and miss quite a bit. This could be the game that Miller finally pitches well and turns his season around. If he can have a good game, the Dodgers are going to win.

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bobby Miller has not been good this season. He has been very hittable, and the Dodgers are forced to score a lot of runs if they want to win games he pitches. That is good news for the Marlins. Miller has not changed much in his first two starts of September, either. The young right-hander has allowed 10 hits over 9.1 innings, and he has an ERA of 12.57. The Marlins have a great chance to put up some runs, and beat Bobby Miller Tuesday night.

The Marlins do not take a lot of walks. In fact, they are not really good offensively. However, the key for the Marlins in this game is to take their walks. Bobby Miller has had a real command issue this season. Miller has an 11.9 percent walk rate, which is in the ninth percentile in the MLB. Miller also does not get batters to chase too often, so the Marlins should be able to reach base pretty easily. Getting on base is only half the battle, though. Miami has to capitalize. If the Marlins can drive in those runs, they will win this game.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are the better team and I think they will win this game. It might be high scoring, but the Dodgers will come out on top.

Final Dodgers-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-130)