The Los Angeles Dodgers will open a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. We are in Baltimore, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Dodgers-Orioles prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Dodgers are 53-39 as they head into this series. Additionally, they are coming off a series where they won two of three games against the New York Mets. The Dodgers have gone 7-3 over their previous 10 games. Also, they currently lead the NL West.

The Orioles are 57-35 as they come into this series. Amazingly, they are coming off a series where they swept the Miami Marlins. The Orioles have now won eight games in a row. Furthermore, they sit in second place in the AL East and are now just one game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place.

The Dodgers lead the all-time regular-season series 9-6 against the Orioles. Conversely, the teams met in the World Series one back in 1966, with the Orioles sweeping the Dodgers in four games. The Dodgers won the last regular-season series the two played when they defeated the Orioles in two of three games in 2019.

Emmet Sheehan will get the start and comes into the matchup with a record of 2-0 and an ERA of 4.35. Recently, he struggled in his last matchup, going just 3 2/3 innings while allowing five earned runs on four hits while striking out four and walking four in a no-decision against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Sheehan has regressed since his first start but has still not lost a game, thanks to good run support.

Grayson Rodriguez is back in the major leagues after a two-month stint in the minors. Ultimately, he comes in with a record of a 2-2 and a 7.35 ERA/ Rodriguez went 3 1/3 innings while allowing nine runs, eight earned, on six hits while striking out six and walking three in a loss to the Texas Rangers on May 26.

TV: MASN and Spectrum Sportsnet

TV: MASN and Spectrum Sportsnet

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:06 PM ET/4:06 PM PT

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have one of the better power-hitting teams in the league. Also, they have a couple of players who once lived in the AL East and have plenty of experience playing against the Orioles.

J.D. Martinez is batting .258 with 23 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 44 runs. Furthermore, he is hitting .336 with 127 hits, 35 home runs, 94 RBIs, and 76 runs over 100 career games against the O's. Mookie Betts is batting .286 with 27 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 74 runs. Additionally, he is hitting .304 with 58 hits, 15 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 46 runs through 47 career games against the Orioles. Martinez and Betts were both on the Red Sox at some point in their careers. Thus, they know the Orioles, and Camden Yards, very well.

Trea Turner is hitting .249 with 10 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 52 runs. Therefore, he is still looking to improve on those marks for this coming season. Freddie Freeman is batting .314 with 17 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 72 runs. Thus, he is the best hitter on the Dodgers right now.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.5 runs per game. Likewise, they are also garnering 4.15 walks per game. It is a steep contrast with the Los Angeles pitching staff, which only allows 2.92 walks per game.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if their hitters can continue giving Sheehan run support. Then, Sheehan must replicate his performance from his debut and get back on track for the boys in blue.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles are on fire right now. Ultimately, it has been a red-hot offense, mixed with solid pitching, that has helped put them just one game behind the best team in the American League.

Adley Rutschman is batting .275 with 12 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 46 runs. Likewise, Anthony Santander is hitting .275 with 17 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 47 runs. Gunnar Henderson is batting .245 with 14 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 45 runs. Also, Austin Hays is hitting .310 with nine home runs, 36 RBIs, and 47 runs. These four have helped power the Orioles to 4.96 runs per game this season. Additionally, they have averaged 8.67 runs per game over the last three contests.

The Orioles will cover the spread if they can stay hot at the plate. Then, they need Rodriguez to show he has improved. The Dodgers are the biggest test you could give a young pitcher.

Final Dodgers-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are the hottest team in baseball. Regardless, the Dodgers have the hitters and the pitching staff that is capable of cooling them down.

Final Dodgers-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+160)