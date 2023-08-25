The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Boston Red Sox. Our MLB odds series has our Dodgers Red Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Dodgers Red Sox.

The Boston Red Sox are staying in the American League wild card race. They were teetering earlier this week, on the verge of suffering a knockout punch, but they fought back and have legitimately stayed in the hunt. The Red Sox face an uphill battle to begin with in the cutthroat American League East, but they are going through a rough period of their schedule against non-division opponents. The Dodgers will provide a test this weekend in Fenway Park, but before the Red Sox met the Dodgers, they had to deal with a four-game road series in Houston against the defending champion Astros.

On Monday and Tuesday, Boston pitching was shredded and the Sox lost twice to fall to six games over .500. With most of the American League wild card contenders at 15 games over .500 or better, Boston really needed to bounce back and win the next two games of that four-game series in Texas. The Red Sox were able to do precisely that. They came back from a 4-2 deficit on Wednesday to win 7-5 in 10 innings. Then they crushed Houston pitching for a 17-1 wipeout win on Thursday. The Red Sox are back to eight games over .500. They're 3.5 games out of the wild card and are just two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for third place in the A.L. East. The Red Sox need to survive long enough that they can pounce when the schedule gets easier later in the year.

Here are the Dodgers-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Red Sox Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+126)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-150)

Over: 10.5 (-106)

Under: 10.5 (-114)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Red Sox

TV: Apple TV

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Stream: Apple TV+

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

*Watch Dodgers-Red Sox LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have lost just three games in the entire month of August. They and the Seattle Mariners have been the two hottest teams in baseball over the past three weeks. Mookie Betts had a five-hit game the other day in Cleveland. The Dodgers swept a Thursday doubleheader to move to 30 games over .500. They were just six over .500 in early June. They are 39-15 in their last 54 games, which is a 117-win pace if spread out over 162 games, the full length of an MLB season.

Los Angeles starter Lance Lynn hasn't been good since he came over from the Chicago White Sox in a deadline deal; he has been absolutely outstanding, far better than the Dodgers ever could have imagined. Lynn has a 1.44 ERA in his four Dodger starts, over 25 innings. His worst outing as a Dodger was his first one against the Oakland A's on August 1. He went seven innings and gave up three runs, all on solo homers. Two of those homers were given up in the seventh inning. Lynn has given up only three runs before the seventh inning in his four starts as a Dodger. This is a complete reversal from his results with the White Sox in 2023; Lynn was repeatedly tagged for first-inning runs and early-game runs. He has engineered a total turnaround as a Dodger.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox have to feel great about splitting four games against the World Series champion Astros. They also have to feel great about their 17-run explosion on Thursday in Houston. Boston has been a resilient team all season. With Trevor Story, Chris Sale, and Garrett Whitlock all back in action, the Red Sox are healthier than they have been in a long time and are primed to make a postseason push. Also realize that the Dodgers played a rain-delayed doubleheader on Thursday. They are probably tired and are ripe for a loss.

Final Dodgers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are the better team, but they are also fatigued. Stay away from this game.

Final Dodgers-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox +1.5