ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies square off in a series that doesn't mean much for the standings or the playoff picture. The Dodgers are firmly in first in the National League West but do have the motivation to try to clinch the first seed in the entire league. The Rockies have been out of the playoff picture for most of the season, sitting 34 games back of the Dodgers with the second-worst record in the National League. The Dodgers have won seven of ten games against the Rockies this season, but the Dodgers have managed to get two of the past five. The Dodgers have also won seven of their past ten overall, while the Rockies have lost six of their last ten. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Rockies prediction and pick.

Dodgers-Rockies Projected Starters

TBD vs. Cal Quantrill

The Dodgers haven't announced an official starter for this game, as Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the only starter in their rotation with enough rest to pitch. The Dodgers could save Yamamoto for the postseason because this game doesn't have much meaning.

Cal Quantrill is 8-10 with a 4.72 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP.

Quantrill's last start was on the road against the Dodgers, which the Rockies won 6-3. He pitched 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts. He allowed six hits, four walks, three earned runs, and one home run.

Quantrill is 4-4 at home with a 4.37 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Rockies Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-135)

Moneyline: -185

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+115)

Moneyline: +155

Over: 11.5 (-115)

Under: 11.5 (-105)

How to Watch Dodgers vs. Rockies

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: SNLA, COLR

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers offense is hitting their stride at the right time which is a welcome sight for fans who have seen too many postseason heartbreaks. They are batting .282 with a .381 on-base percentage over their last ten games, averaging 7.9 runs/nine. The Dodgers pitching situation is concerning, but it may not matter.

The Rockies bullpen has been a disaster all season, but they've been particularly bad over the past three outings. They have an 8.07 ERA and the team allowed 20 runs over three games against an abysmal St. Louis Cardinals offense.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers are playing their starting pitching situation close to the vest for this game. It makes sense, as the next meaningful game the Dodgers will play will be in the playoff's first game. They are trying to line up their starters to avoid getting upset in the postseason like they did last year against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers aren't going to roll out many of their good players, and already have Freddie Freeman gone for the duration of this series. The Rockies could steal a couple of wins against a Dodgers team lacking motivation on this road trip.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

Who knows what will happen in this game? There is plenty of uncertainty with the Dodgers, as they could be resting players and haven't announced a starting pitcher yet. The Rockies are just trying to play out the rest of their schedule and get to the offseason after another disappointing season in Colorado. Take this game to feature not much offense as both teams limp to the finish line.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Under 11.5 (-105)