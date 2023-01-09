By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers have endured a quiet offseason as they look to stay under the luxury tax threshold. However, they will have to pay Trevor Bauer $22.5 million dollars despite designating the pitcher for assignment. As a result, they are currently just under the $233 million threshold with a mark of $232.9 million. A trade may not be out of the question if LA desires to gain extra financial relief.

The Dodgers would need to trade a player with a fairly sizable contract to gain financial separation. But who would they consider dealing away with an impactful enough deal currently on the books? Without further ado, here are 3 Dodgers’ trade candidates amid their luxury tax concerns.

Dodgers’ catcher Austin Barnes

Backup catcher Austin Barnes is a potential trade candidate. Barnes is set to make $3.5 million in both 2023 and 2024 as a result of an extension. He also has a club option for the 2025 campaign.

Dodgers fans are well aware of the fact that Barnes has impacted LA in pivotal fashion during his tenure with the ball club. But with Will Smith handling starting catching duties and top prospect Diego Cartaya on the verge of being MLB ready, now may be the time to deal Barnes.

Barnes’ contract doesn’t provide a major roadblock for the Dodgers. But shedding his deal would provide an element of financial flexibility. And given how close they are to surpassing the luxury tax threshold, any shedding of money helps.

Teams would likely be willing to surrender decent prospects given the lack of catchers with offensive prowess in today’s game. Barnes isn’t a terrific hitter but could provide a boost at the position for some teams.

A relief pitcher

Dodgers’ relief pitchers Daniel Hudson or Blake Treinen profile as trade candidates. Hudson is set to make $6.5 million this season, while Treinen will make $8 million. From a talent standpoint, Treinen is the better option. But injuries have also played a significant role in his career as of late.

Daniel Hudson may be the better trade candidate for Los Angeles. Given the lack of relief pitching on the free agency market, trading one of these arms could net a quality return.

Most importantly, they would both help with the Dodgers’ luxury tax situation.

Chris Taylor

Dodgers fans don’t want the team to trade Chris Taylor. And in all likelihood, LA probably will keep him on the roster this season. But Trevor Bauer’s $22.5 million contract could force the Dodgers to make a difficult decision on Taylor.

Taylor will make $15 million in 2023. He’s set to earn $13 million in both 2024 and 2025 with a $12 million club option for 2026.

He’s a talented enough player to draw interest on the trade market. The Dodgers’ losses of Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner increase the need for Taylor on the roster. However, they have enough depth to survive without him.

Trading Taylor would be a difficult pill to swallow for LA fans, especially after losing a fellow fan-favorite in Justin Turner. But the move would make sense from a financial perspective.

Final thoughts on Dodgers’ situation

The Dodgers may opt to stand pat and play out the 2023 season with their current roster. There are a number of players set to hit free agency following the season which would provide financial flexibility before their expected Shohei Ohtani free agency pursuit. But if they seek to gain that flexibility right now, trading one or more of these players would help to get the job done.

*Contract information via Spotrac.