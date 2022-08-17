2 star Dodgers prospects who must be on expanded September roster for World Series push

The Los Angeles Dodgers are MLB’s best team and are well on their way towards clinching the NL West. However, it was recently announced that ace Walker Buehler will miss the remainder of the season due to injury. The injury may not seem overly concerning given the Dodgers’ massive lead in the division. But LA wants to ensure that they clinch the No. 1 seed ahead of the postseason. And not having Buehler during the playoffs will obviously be an issue.

So there is still something to play for.

The Dodgers need to call up these 2 young prospects in September to help them put the finishing touches on the National League.

2 prospects Dodgers must call up in September

Michael Busch, INF/OF

Michael Busch was drafted in 2019 and features plenty of versatility. He profiles as a first baseman but has also played second base and outfield. In some ways, there are similarities to Max Muncy here given his left-handed power.

Busch’s strength is his offensive prowess. He’s a good hitter with plenty of power potential. Busch already has clubbed 26 home runs and driven in 85 runs in Triple-A this season. He’s also hitting over .280 as well. It’s clear that Busch is ready for the next level. Additionally, at 24-years old, now would be a great time for the Dodgers to scout Michael Busch at the big league level.

Prospects begin to lose their luster once they turn 25. 25-years old doesn’t mean a prospect is worthless… Aaron Judge made his MLB debut at 25, but their value begins to diminish in regards to potential trades. So if the Dodgers end up deciding to trade Busch, this offseason would be the time do it. So Busch’s September performance, if he gets called up, could determine his future in Los Angeles.

But he also could realistically help the Dodgers win games down the stretch. His aforementioned defensive versatility and pure power would benefit the ball club.

Bobby Miller, SP

23-year old Bobby Miller is the No. 2 Dodgers overall prospect. Miller, a flame-throwing starting pitcher, is an extremely intriguing young player. He features immense size at 6’5, 220. His fastball received a 70 on the scouting grade chart, per MLB.com.

The Dodgers could use Miller in the rotation down the stretch if a spot opened up due to a pitcher dealing with injury or fatigue. If not, Bobby Miller would be a valuable weapon out of the bullpen. His fastball alone would leave hitters muttering to themselves while walking back to the dugout. However, he also has a good slider and change-up in his repertoire. His curveball is a work in progress, but it is coming along.

Miller was recently promoted from Double-A Tulsa to Triple-A Oklahoma, per CBS Sports. So he’s on the fast track to the majors. He wasn’t great this year in Double-A, as Miller posted an ERA of well over 4. But he did strikeout 117 hitters in just 91 innings pitched. So the strikeout potential is there.

His strikeout prowess on the mound would help the Dodgers down the stretch without question. LA needs to consider calling him up in September.

Final thoughts

The Dodgers should consider calling up both Michael Busch and Bobby Miller. LA is on track to clinch the NL West and shouldn’t face much trouble in that regard. But the New York Mets aren’t far behind them for best record in the National League. And the Dodgers, who have only 1 World Series victory over the past 30 years, are desperate for a World Series championship in 2022. So locking down home field advantage throughout the playoffs will be crucial.

Adding Miller and Busch would only help them accomplish that goal.