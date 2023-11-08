Shaquille O'Neal is a basketball legend both on the court and behind the analysis table. Who is Shaquille O'Neal's girlfriend?

Who is Shaquille O'Neal's girlfriend? Shaq has had his fair share of relationships over the years as he navigated a basketball career. The only thing longer than O'Neal's list of girlfriends is his list of accolades.

He was a four-time NBA champion, three-time Finals MVP, MVP in 2000, 15-time NBA All-Star, eight-time NBA First Team, and won Rookie of the Year in 1993. This helped O'Neal build a net worth of $400 million.

He also excelled at the college level. O'Neal was two-time SEC Player of the Year, AP Player of the Year in 1991, two-time All-American, and USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year in 1994. He is now well-known for being on the Inside the NBA desk on TNT. He, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson form one of the greatest sports TV panels ever. Let's look at the history of Shaquille O'Neal's girlfriends.

Shaquille O'Neal's dating history

O'Neal has an infamous dating history, as most of his escapades were while he was with Shaunie Henderson. Let's take a look at Shaquille O'Neal's girlfriends over the years.

Shaunie Henderson O'Neal

O'Neal and Shaunie Henderson met in 1997 and had kids from previous relationships. They tied the knot at the Beverley Hills Hotel on Dec. 26, 2002. They had two children during their marriage, Shaqir and Me'arah. The couple separated in 2007 but reconciled soon after. Shauna finally filed for divorce in 2009, citing irreconcilable differences. Shaq dated multiple women while he was married to Shaunie, which was Shaunie's reasoning for the split.

Vanessa Lopez

Shaq allegedly dated Vanessa Lopez for five years during his marriage. Lopez filed a lawsuit against Shaq, claiming he broke up with her after she got pregnant. She alleged that he caused her emotional distress by harassing her. Lopez feared for her safety but lost the case and was never paid any damages.

Karinne Steffans

Karinne Steffans was Shaq's girlfriend from 2004 to 2005. She is an actress, video vixen, and author of the Vixen series of books. Confessions of a Video Vixen is a book she published about encounters with famous athletes and rap stars.

Dominica Westling

Dominica Westling was an adult model whom Shaq dated from 2009 to 2010. There were emails and messages leaked between the two in 2010. Reports said Shaq would bring Westling to their house when Shaunie wasn't home.

Laura Govan

O'Neal's most shocking escapade was with Laura Govan, but both denied the reports. Govan is the ex-girlfriend of Gilbert Arenas and a TV reality star. She was also a participant in the Basketball Wives reality series. Govan was Henderson's best friend at the time of the rumors.

Katrina Laverne Taylor

Katrina Laverne Taylor is an American rapper, entrepreneur, and television personality. She is best known as “Trina.” She won the American Music Award for Best Female Rap/Hip-hop Artist in 2005. The relationship lasted for only three months but was the most high-profile affair for Shaq.

Nicole Deanna Alexander

O'Neal's first public girlfriend after his divorce ended in the same fashion as his marriage. They dated for three years, from 2010 to 2012 and even had a home together in Maryville. Nicole revealed that their reason for breaking up was Shaq was once again not being loyal. Alexander was a winner on VH1's reality show I Love Money and Flavor of Love. She also starred in the movie First Lady.

Laticia Rolle

O'Neal was 16 years her senior when the couple's relationship came to light in 2014. They became engaged on March 30, 2016, but the relationship ended in 2018. Laticia Rolle is a model from Gardner, Mass., who was a big basketball fan.

Arnetta Yardbourgh

Arnette Yardbourgh was O'Neal's first known girlfriend from 1992 to 1996. She was a life coach, philanthropist, and owner of a coaching, wellness, and consulting firm. They had their first child, Taahirah, on July 18, 1996.

Annie Ngozi Ilonzeh

O'Neal's last known girlfriend is Annie Ngozi Ilonzeh. They have been dating since 2019, but it is unclear if the relationship is still ongoing. She is an actress who has starred in Chicago Fire, Charlie's Angels, Till Death Us Do Part, and General Hospital.