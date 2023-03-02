The San Francisco 49ers are undergoing a big change on defense for 2023. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is out after taking the head coaching gig with the Houston Texans and Steve Wilks will be taking his place. Nick Bosa isn’t worried because he knows the roster is still stacked with high-end talent.

Bosa said that he doesn’t expect many big changes with Ryans leaving in an appearance on the Richard Sherman Podcast. He said that the 49ers defense has “dogs at every level” with guys like himself, Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward and Emmanuel Moseley.

“Whenever you have success like we’ve had, you’re not going to fix what isn’t broken,” Bosa said. “Obviously, there’s things you got to tweak and you got to get better because the NFL is constantly evolving. But Kyle knows what’s successful, what’s got us here defensively…We’re going to be attacking on D. We’ve got dogs at every level, especially this year. I think Fred and Dre have taken another step, which is kind of scary, and then we got Charvarius back there. Eman will be back, so it’s only up from here.”

Moseley only played five games for the 49ers last season but the 49ers still put together an elite unit. Bosa won the Defensive Player of the Year award and was named an All-Pro along with Warner and Talanoa Hufanga. San Francisco knows how to bite down on offenses and will have to continue to do it as they figure out their quarterback situation.