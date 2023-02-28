San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch has basically shut down the talks about the team potentially signing Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady in free agency.

As if it wasn’t obvious that the 49ers are moving on from Garoppolo once he hits free agency this March, Lynch made it abundantly clear that the veteran quarterback is not returning to San Francisco. Speaking with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Niners GM emphasized that their partnership with Garoppolo has “run its course.”

“First of all, with Jimmy, Jimmy has been tremendous for us. In our first year, at the end of the year, we do a trade, and Jimmy comes in, lights it up. And a lot of people want to talk about what we didn’t accomplish with him,” Lynch shared. “What I know is we won a lot of football games with Jimmy. I admire — we admire his toughness. We admire the teammate that he was.

“I know everyone wants to talk about some discourse and all that, but I do believe that it’s probably run its course. But I think we leave with nothing but fond memories for Jimmy, and Jimmy is gonna go play good football for someone.”

The 49ers have planned since last season to move Jimmy Garoppolo, though they decided to keep him while they explore their options. They ended up keeping the signal-caller after Trey Lance’s injury in Week 2. Now that San Francisco has both Lance and standout youngster Brock Purdy, it definitely seems the right time to let their former QB walk away.

As for Tom Brady, Lynch refused to go into detail about potentially signing him if he opts to unretire like he did last season. The 49ers GM did text him after his retirement, but it’s only to congratulate him for the decision. Sure enough, the San Francisco exec simply wants to respect the decision of the NFL icon.

“I sent him a text when he retired. He was a teammate for about three weeks at one point. So I sent him a text, just congratulations on one of the greatest careers that I’ve ever seen in any sport. And I wished him the best, so we’ll leave it at that,” Lynch added.

The 49ers have plenty of decisions to make in the offseason in order to get over the hump and elevate the team into Super Bowl contention. They have made the conference championship in two straight years but lost both times. Clearly, though, Garoppolo and Brady are not part of their plans.