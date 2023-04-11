Twitter continues making changes since Elon Musk took over the social media platform, with the latest being the subscription-based Twitter Blue This allows users to pay for a blue checkmark, previously reserved for notable figures. However, the subscription has been met with backlash from celebrities like LeBron James, Jason Alexander, and even Doja Cat herself.

Doja Cat recently lost her blue verification tick, which was removed by Twitter, but the artist doesn’t seem to be bothered by it, according to Complex. When a fan tweeted her about the situation, she responded with a message that may come as a surprise to some, saying, “Having a blue tick now means there’s a higher chance that you’re a complete loser and that you’re desperate for validation from famous people.”

Having a blue tick now means theres a higher chance that you're a complete loser and that you're desperate for validation from famous people. https://t.co/OGiW2xtgRV — TAKE IT BACK (@DojaCat) April 11, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In November, Doja Cat went on a Twitter rant about the verified program, calling out users who pay for the subscription just to argue and post porn. “You’re paying $8 a month to come on here and go to war with people who are not in agreement with who your favorite pop star is,” she wrote. “You’re coming on here for $8 a month to post porn and then get into an argument. I think I can stop there. Okay cool, bye.”

The removal of Doja Cat’s blue tick comes as Twitter continues to face criticism over its new rules and subscription-based model. While some users may be willing to pay for the blue tick, it seems that for Doja Cat, losing it is no big deal.

As social media continues to evolve and change, it remains to be seen how users will adapt to these new subscription-based models and whether the blue tick will continue to hold the same level of prestige as it once did.