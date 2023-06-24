Grammy Award winner and TikTok sensation, Doja Cat, is gearing up for her highly anticipated North American tour this fall. The rapper-singer will be hitting the road for her 24-date run, accompanied by none other than Ice Spice and rising rapper Doechii, who will be joining her as opening acts on select dates, reported by USA Today. The Scarlet Tour, named after Doja Cat's forthcoming album, is set to kick off on Halloween night in San Francisco and will conclude with a final show in Chicago on December 13.

The announcement of the tour comes hot on the heels of Doja Cat's recent release of “Attention,” the lead single from her upcoming album. True to her style, “Attention” showcases her fierce lyrics aimed at her detractors, cementing her position as a force to be reckoned with in the hip-hop scene.

Ice Spice, a strong contender for the song of the summer, expressed her excitement about joining The Scarlet Tour. The tour comes as a significant milestone for the emerging New York emcee, further solidifying her breakout year.

Doja Cat rose to mainstream prominence with her viral 2018 single, “MOO!” Since then, she has been recognized with multiple Grammy nominations, including for her chart-topping single “Say So” and her most recent album, “Planet Her,” released in 2021. In 2022, she took home the Grammy for Best Pop Duo Performance for her collaboration with SZA on “Kiss Me More.”

To combat the issues of bots and scalpers, tickets for Doja Cat's The Scarlet Tour will be made available to fans through a registration process on Ticketmaster. Fans have until Sunday, June 25 at 10 p.m. PT to register in advance, after which a presale code will be provided to selected fans. The general public will have access to a limited number of tickets starting Friday, June 30.