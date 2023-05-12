At the 2023 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, Dolly Parton paid tribute to her late friends and fellow country music icons Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd with a heartfelt a cappella performance. Parton, who co-hosted the show with Garth Brooks, sang the hymn “Precious Memories” in memory of the two musicians who passed away in 2022, per PEOPLE.

Speaking about Lynn, Parton, who is 77 years old, called her “a hero and one of the most important, but still down-to-earth singer-songwriters in history.” She then spoke fondly about her relationship with Judd, saying “Naomi and I, well, we’re the same age, both real G.O.A.Ts, Capricorns, and we loved big hair. I still do. And we loved that makeup. But above all else, we loved each other.”

Brooks complimented Parton’s tribute, calling it “beautifully said.” He went on to say, “Tonight we lovingly remember all those we’ve lost in our country music family, and we promise to do our best to keep the circle forever unbroken in their memory.”

Naomi Judd died by suicide in April 2022 at the age of 76, while Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 in October of the same year. Both were beloved figures in the country music industry, and their passing was felt deeply by their peers and fans alike.

In addition to her tribute performance, Parton also wowed the audience with a show-stopping final number. She performed her new single, “World on Fire,” which is set to appear on her upcoming rock album, Rockstar. It was the first time the song had been performed live, and Parton’s performance was met with thunderous applause.

The 2023 ACM Awards were a night of celebration and remembrance for the country music community, and Dolly Parton’s tribute to Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd was a poignant reminder of the impact these women had on the industry and on the lives of those who knew and loved them.