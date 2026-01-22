Finally, after three long years, Harry Styles will tour again in support of his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, and visit Madison Square Garden a lot.

The new tour, titled Together, Together, was announced on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. Styles will visit seven cities for residencies, and he will perform a total of 50 shows during this run.

He will play a staggering 30 shows at Madison Square Garden from Aug. 26 to Oct. 31. Styles will also be joined by a variety of opening acts, including Robyn, Jorja Smith, and Sky Newman.

Previously, Styles played 20 shows on his Love on Tour at Madison Square Garden. This included a 15-night residency at the venue in 2022. Now, he will top that by doing 30 shows in a row there.

According to the press release, Styles will “only perform in these seven cities in 2026.” So, fans hoping to see him will have to travel to these cities.

Article Continues Below

Harry Styles' 50 tour dates for 2026

Below is the full list of tour dates for Styles' Together, Together Tour. Opening acts will vary by location.