Finally, after three long years, Harry Styles will tour again in support of his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, and visit Madison Square Garden a lot.
The new tour, titled Together, Together, was announced on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. Styles will visit seven cities for residencies, and he will perform a total of 50 shows during this run.
He will play a staggering 30 shows at Madison Square Garden from Aug. 26 to Oct. 31. Styles will also be joined by a variety of opening acts, including Robyn, Jorja Smith, and Sky Newman.
Previously, Styles played 20 shows on his Love on Tour at Madison Square Garden. This included a 15-night residency at the venue in 2022. Now, he will top that by doing 30 shows in a row there.
According to the press release, Styles will “only perform in these seven cities in 2026.” So, fans hoping to see him will have to travel to these cities.
Harry Styles' 50 tour dates for 2026
Below is the full list of tour dates for Styles' Together, Together Tour. Opening acts will vary by location.
- May 16 Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA (with Robyn)
- May 17 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA (with Robyn)
- May 20 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA (with Robyn)
- May 22 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA (with Robyn)
- May 23 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA (with Robyn)
- May 26 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA (with Robyn)
- Jun. 12 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE (with Shania Twain)
- Jun. 13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE (with Shania Twain)
- Jun. 17 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE (with Shania Twain)
- Jun. 19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE (with Shania Twain)
- Jun. 20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE (with Shania Twain)
- Jun. 23 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium Connected by EE (with Shania Twain)
- Jul. 17 – São Paulo, BR – Estádio MorumBIS (with Fcukers)
- Jul. 18 – São Paulo, BR – Estádio MorumBIS (with Fcukers)
- Jul. 31 – Mexico City, MX – Estádio GNP Seguros (with Jorja Smith)
- Aug. 01 – Mexico City, MX – Estádio GNP Seguros (with Jorja Smith)
- Aug. 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Aug. 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Aug. 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Sep. 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Sep. 4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Sep. 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Sep. 9 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Sep. 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Sep. 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Sep. 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Sep. 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Sep. 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Sep. 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Sep. 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Sep. 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Sep. 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Oct. 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Oct. 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Oct. 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Oct. 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Oct. 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Oct. 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Oct. 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Oct. 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Oct. 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Oct. 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Oct. 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Oct. 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Oct. 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Oct. 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (with Jamie xx)
- Nov. 27 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium (with Fousheé and Baby J)
- Nov. 28 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium (with Fousheé and Baby J)
- Dec. 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium ! (with Skye Newman and Baby J)
- Dec. 13 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium (with Skye Newman and Baby J)