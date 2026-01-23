Nearly three years after the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which promised the MCU return of Chris Pratt's Peter Quill/Star-Lord, he still hasn't been seen since. However, that is bound to change.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new movie Mercy, which opens in theaters on Jan. 23, Pratt revealed which of his two iconic characters — Andy Dwyer from Parks and Recreation and Star Lord from the MCU — will return first.

While Parks and Recreation has been off the air for almost a decade (with the exception of the COVID-19 reunion special), Pratt has seemed open to potentially reprising the role of Andy Dwyer under the right circumstances.

Still, Pratt's MCU return seems more likely, at least to happen first. “At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, they made a promise that the legendary Star-Lord would return,” Pratt explained, “and I don't remember making any promise like that on Parks and Rec.”

Never say never, though. Pratt said he'd “be happy to do either or both.” However, he intends to make good on his promise to come back as Star-Lord someday, perhaps as soon as Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars.

“It seems like Star-Lord [will return first] because that promise was made,” Pratt concluded.

When will Chris Pratt's Star-Lord return to the MCU?

It's unknown when Pratt will return to the MCU as Star-Lord. There is a chance it happens as soon as Doomsday, which comes out on Dec. 18, 2026.

He hasn't been confirmed as the ensemble yet. Characters from various Marvel Comics will be included, from the Fantastic Four to the X-Men. Star-Lord would be a natural inclusion, given his history with confirmed characters like Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Pratt's character leaves the group, putting Rocket (Bradley Cooper) in charge. He returns to Earth, reuniting with his grandfather.

In the post-credits scene, Pratt is seen eating breakfast with his grandfather before mowing a neighbor's lawn. The screen cuts before text appears, saying, “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return.”

It never stated when, but it did confirm Pratt will continue being involved in the MCU going forward. In what capacity remains to be seen.