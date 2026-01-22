Following the success of her latest movie, The Housemaid, acclaimed Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney has lined up her next project — and it's another adaptation.

It's been reported (via Variety) that Sweeney is going to star in and produce a movie adaptation of Custom of the Country. Josie Rourke, who's best known for directing Mary Queen of Scots, will direct and write the movie.

Sweeney will play Undine Spragg, who's described as “an ambitious Midwest woman who attempts to ascend the social ladder in the turn of the century New York.”

According to the press release Variety cites, Spragg is “armed with beauty, daring/hustle and sheer force of will and unwavering ambition, battles an entrenched elite, fearlessly courting controversy, until love and fortune align.”

The rest of the cast is still being assembled by Nina Gold. However, filming will begin “imminently,” so expect more casting news in the near future. Rourke believes that Sweeney is perfect for the role. Hopefully, the finished product shows that.

Sydney Sweeney's The Housemaid movie was a hit

Article Continues Below

Sweeney's last movie, The Housemaid, was also an adaptation. The original book was written by Freida McFadden, and Paul Feig directed the adaptation.

The Housemaid was a box office hit. It opened on Dec. 19, 2025, and has made nearly $182 million worldwide to date. A sequel was greenlit by Lionsgate following the box office success.

The next time fans will be able to see Sweeney is when Euphoria Season 3 premieres on Apr. 12, 2026. Finally, after four years, the third season of the hit HBO show will premiere. Sweeney returns as Cassie Howard in the season.

In recent years, Sweeney has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. She first gained notoriety for her roles in The Housemaid's Tale and Sharp Objects before landing her role in Euphoria.

Since then, she has starred in box office hits like Anyone but You, and she recently starred in a biopic about former boxer Christy Martin titled Christy. Additionally, Sweeney has starred in high-profile movies like Madame Web, Immaculate, Eden, and Echo Valley.