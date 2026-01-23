It's not even clear that singer-songwriter Harry Styles is happy his Together, Together Tour plays Madison Square Garden 30 times in 2026.

During an interview with BBC Radio 1, the interviewer rattled off the seven cities Styles will play residencies in during his Together, Together Tour in 2026. Of course, most of the 50 shows are being played at Madison Square Garden between Aug. 26 and Oct. 31.

As fans noticed on social media, Styles' facial expression changed when the 30 nights at The Garden is mentioned. While he doesn't say anything, his face says it all as he visibly cringes when the New York City shows are mentioned.

harry's face changing when greg mentioned the 30 nights at msg😭 pic.twitter.com/pvQF5M7BzB — sarahᴴ loves harry🪩💋 (@goldenrryhrry) January 23, 2026

Now, it's unknown why Styles reacted in this manner. These are the only shows being played in the United States in 2026, and perhaps Styles knows how fans will receive the news.

Harry Styles' groundbreaking residency at Madison Square Garden in 2026

In 2026, Styles will play 50 shows around the world on the Together, Together Tour. This is his first tour in three years. His Love on Tour concluded on July 22, 2023.

That was, by far, his biggest solo tour, lasting 169 shows and spanning nearly two years. The Together, Together Tour is scaled back in comparison, only playing in one city in the United States.

His 30 shows at Madison Square Garden is a record for himself. He previously played 20 shows there during the Love on Tour. This included a 20-night residency in 2022.

He will open the tour in Amsterdam, Netherlands. before playing six shows at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Styles will also perform in São Paulo, Brazil, and Mexico City, Mexico, before the Madison Square Garden residency.

After performing 30 shows at The Garden over two months, Styles will perform the final four shows of the tour in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia.

According to the press release, these are the “only” cities he will perform in in 2026. Even if he announces more shows, don't expect them to be in different venues.