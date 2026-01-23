While PLEs currently air on ESPN+ in the United States due to WWE's broadcasting deal, they air on Netflix internationally on top of Monday Night RAW. That means marquee events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam stream on Netflix overseas.

That has led to some huge viewership numbers for the streaming service. Netflix recently revealed its biannual What We Watched report (via Wrestlenomics), and it showed how all 12 WWE PLEs did this year.

Surprisingly, the highest-viewed PLE (for a single night) was the Royal Rumble (3.2 million), not WrestleMania 41. That comes with a caveat, as WrestleMania and SummerSlam are now two-night events.

So, cumulatively, WrestleMania 41 was the highest-viewed PLE across its two nights, garnering 5.4 million views. SummerSlam 2025 had 3.2 million views across the two-night event.

Still, the Royal Rumble's viewership shouldn't come as a surprise. It aired less than a month into WWE and Netflix's partnership (the RAW on Netflix premiere took place on Jan. 6, 2025).

The other winners and losers of WWE PLEs on Netflix

Unfortunately, the second all-women's PLE, Evolution, only garnered 900,000 views. That was the lowest figure for any single night of a PLE in 2025.

The card was stacked, featuring all of WWE's top women's stars like Becky Lynch, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Iyo Sky. Additionally, legends like Nikki Bella and Trish Stratus participated.

Evolution was the only PLE to not garner over a million views. The next lowest was Night of Champions, which garnered 1.3 million views in June. It was headlined by the final match between John Cena and CM Punk, the last chapter in their storied rivalry.

Aside from two-night PLEs like WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam and the Royal Rumble, the other highest-viewed event was Elimination Chamber, which took place on Mar. 1. It was the final PLE before WrestleMania 41 the following month, which may have helped its viewership.

Wrestlepalooza also did really well, garnering 1.9 million views. In the United States, Wrestlepalooza was the first WWE PLE to air on ESPN+ as part of the promotion's broadcasting deal with the network.