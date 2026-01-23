Molly Qerim is officially back on TV, and this time, she is stepping into a familiar lane with a familiar face.

After months of uncertainty following her abrupt exit from ESPN, Qerim has landed a new role with Paramount+, where she will serve as the lead host for the platform’s Zuffa Boxing coverage, TheBigLead reports. Front Office Sports first reported the move, confirming that Qerim will anchor the broadcasts alongside longtime boxing analyst Max Kellerman.

Exclusive: Molly Qerim will reunite with Max Kellerman to host Zuffa Boxing on Paramount+. It'll be @MollyQerim‘s first gig since leaving ESPN's “First Take” last year. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 23, 2026

The reunion marks the first on-screen pairing between Qerim and Kellerman since their ESPN days, where both built reputations as polished, knowledgeable voices in combat sports and debate television. For viewers, the pairing offers a sense of continuity, even as both figures enter a new chapter outside the ESPN ecosystem.

Qerim’s departure from ESPN last year caught many fans off guard. Her role on First Take had made her one of the most recognizable hosts in sports media, yet she exited without an immediate follow-up opportunity. This Paramount+ deal now answers months of speculation and places her back in a high-profile, live sports environment.

A Familiar Fight Space With a New Platform

Zuffa Boxing represents the latest venture connected to UFC president Dana White, who has openly pushed to reestablish boxing with a modern presentation and promotional structure. Kellerman, 52, has actively promoted the project in recent appearances, explaining that the vision pulled him back into boxing coverage after spending time away from the sport.

For Qerim, the assignment fits naturally. While she is best known for debate television, she spent years covering UFC programming at ESPN, giving her comfort with fight culture, production pacing, and live-event storytelling.

Paramount+ has also assembled a deep broadcast roster for Zuffa Boxing’s debut. The team includes veteran play-by-play voice Joe Tessitore and former world champion Andre Ward, rounding out a group designed to bring credibility and familiarity to the launch.

As Paramount+ continues expanding its live sports footprint, Qerim’s return signals both a fresh start and a strategic reunion that blends experience with momentum.