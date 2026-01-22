Finally, the 2026 Oscars nominations have been announced, and Ryan Coogler's movie Sinners has made history with its 16 nominations.

Sinners received 16 nominations at the 2026 Oscars, including for Best Picture. Other nominations include Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, who had a dual role as twins, Best Supporting Actress (Wunmi Mosaku), and Best Original Screenplay.

This is a record for the most nominations ever received by a movie in Oscars history. Previously, the record was held by All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land, which all had 14 nominations.

The most wins by a single movie is 11. Ben-Hur, Titanic, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King all won 11 awards when they were nominated.

Sinners is Coogler's latest movie and collaboration with Jordan. They previously made the likes of Fruitvale Station and Black Panther together.

It follows twins who return to their home in the Jim Crow South to open a juke joint. However, they are met with a supernatural evil.

Article Continues Below

Jordan plays the Smokestack Twins, Elijah and Elias. Additionally, Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O'Connell, and Mosaku also star in the movie.

The full list of Sinners' Oscar nominations

Below is the full list of Oscar nominations Sinners received.