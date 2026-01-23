Just days after getting nominated for the Golden Globes award and multiple accolades won in the last few months, the 2025 film Train Dreams has now been nominated for the prestigious Academy Awards, aka the Oscars.

Directed by Clint Bentley and starring Joel Edgerton, the film has now been nominated for the “Best Picture” category. In a social media post uploaded by The Academy, the nominations include Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sinners, and Train Dreams.

Train Dreams was released last year in Nov. 2025 on Netflix and a few select cinemas. Ambushed with several positive reviews, the film was co-produced by Marissa McMahon, also known as Shane McMahon's wife. Apart from working as a producer for Train Dreams, her filmography also includes What Maisie Knew, A Private War, Anamorph, and more.

Aside from working in the film industry, McMahon also worked briefly in WWE in the late 1990s, where she was a co-host of WWF LiveWire alongside Jonathan Coachman and Michael Cole. She also hosted WWF Divas: Postcard from the Caribbean in 2000. She also once worked as the director of public relations for WWE.

Nominated for the 98th Academy Award, Train Dreams is an adaptation of Denis Johnson's 2011 novella, centering on Robert Grainier, a logger and railroad worker in the early 20th-century American Northwest.

The story journeys through hardships, encompassing taxing labor, the loss of his wife and daughter due to a fire, solitude, connection with nature, and the changes he goes through. The film explores themes of love, grief, and remembrance through his life.