Social media influencer and former athlete, the 39-year-old Andrew Tate, made a shocking comeback to combat sports last year in Dec. 2025, when he faced off against Chase DeMoor in a crossover boxing event. On Dec. 20, 2025, at a Misfits Event in Dubai, UAE, Tate lost his boxing bout to DeMoor via majority decision. The result of the match saw DeMoor retain his MFB heavyweight title.

Despite Tate's experience as a kickboxer, he failed to secure the victory, possibly as a result of his absence from combat sports for an extremely long amount of time. Now, over a month later, Tate spoke to live-streamer Sneako, where he reflected on the loss and opened up about his mindset from the setback.

During the live session, when Sneako asked, “Fighting has still got to be fun [for you]?”, Tate responded with, “I thought that, but it didn't go so well.” He followed up with a detailed answer addressing his loss and applauding the youngster on the win.

“I'm old, Sneak. I don't want to change. I'm like Apollo in Rocky 3, I don't want to change. I'm old. I can't do what I used to do. I'm 40, this year, bro. I'm old. I've got kids, and s***. He did really well, I am proud of him, he did good. I had some weird adrenaline dump at the end of the first round,” Tate said. “I said to my coach, ‘I don't feel right.' Because I was in shape. It was weird. After the first round, I didn't punch again. It was f****ng weird.”

“I don't know how many a**-kickings [that] I have left in me, bro. Brain damage. He's a big guy. I'm tough, so I won't go down because I'm f****ng stubborn, I'll take my beating like a man. A week after, I couldn't talk straight. I've got endless kids, a company, and you have to start analysing if it's worth it.”

Andrew Tate opens up on the future of Misfits

As soon as Tate finished reflecting on his loss to DeMoor, he was bombarded with another question, asking about the future of Misfits boxing. “A lot, they got a bunch of stuff. And I still might come back, I said all that c**p, but I still might come back and fight. We'll see.”

Following several discussions in 2025, Tate joined Misfits last year, before replacing KSI as the CEO of the entire organization.