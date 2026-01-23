Almost six years ago, in 2020, Jake Paul's $8 million mansion in California became the subject of an FBI investigation when a SWAT team in armoured vehicles arrived at the premises. Paul and his friend, Arman Izadi, a graffiti artist, were arrested at the Scottsdale Fashion Mall in Jun. 2020. They faced charges of trespassing and unlawful assembly following their involvement in filming a group looting the premises.

While Paul and Izadi denied their involvement in any wrongdoing, police claimed that they had received tips that the YouTuber was involved. This led to a raid being conducted at the property, with federal agents removing several firearms from the mansion. However, no arrests were made, and the charges against him and Izadi were dropped. Paul's mother, Pam Stepnick, recently opened up and addressed the situation in her new book, F**k the Pauls.

“My ears rang with the news when Ted told me the FBI was raiding Jake’s home. I ran out of my dermatologist appointment and sank to the floor in the building’s stairwell. My heart was racing.

“After the family text bombardment during Jake’s last controversy (the Covid party), I decided to get ahead of their good intentions. This time, I texted them with the news about Jake, telling them not to freak out when they saw the headlines,” the book read. She further claimed that her son's name on the internet meant more clicks.

“I watched the video while shaking my head. This investigation will go nowhere. There’s nothing to find. And I was right. The charges were dropped. I was frustrated. It felt like another media grab. At a time when all eyes were on the internet, Jake’s name meant more clicks. But this series of events caused Jake to take stock of his life. Finally, he had to course correct.”

Jake Paul's mother shares more on the FBI raid incident

Stepnick delved more into details about the scary incident in her book, as she recalled everything that took place and the media attention her sons received.

She recalled seeing the FBI confiscating Paul's company cameras and feeling “disgusted” about the entire situation, knowing there was nothing to be found on Paul's part. Eventually, the charges were dropped, and Paul successfully transformed into one of the richest boxers on the planet.