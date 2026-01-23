Even a decade after the group's breakup, Harry Styles thinks about One Direction, as he showed during a recent interview about his new album and tour.

Speaking to Hits Radio, Styles discussed his recent interest in photography (his new single is called “Aperture”). He recently found a camera and has started taking pictures while traveling.

He's grateful he found it, as he sparingly used it, confessing that he goes through “phases of using it a lot and then not using it very much.” One reason for this is that he uncovered old pictures of his time with One Direction while on tour.

“It's kind of nice, like, snapshots. I'm really glad that I've done that because there's some pictures that I find sometimes from when I was touring with One Direction that I kind of forgot that I'd taken, and it's a really nice snapshot into [that time].”

Harry Styles' career since One Direction's breakup

Styles has become an even bigger star than in his One Direction days since the group's breakup. He is about to release his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

His fourth album will be released on Mar. 6, 2026. The first single, “Aperture,” was released on Jan. 23, 2026. It's unknown if he will release more singles before the album drops.

Later in the year, Styles will tour behind his new album. He will play 50 shows around the world in seven different cities. Included among these is a 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden, his only shows in the United States on the tour.

One Direction is one of the biggest boy bands of all time. They were together from 2010 to 2016. During that span, they released five studio albums and embarked on four headlining tours. All of the band members have embarked on solo careers since the breakup. Liam Payne tragically passed away in 2024.