Before they were co-workers in the biggest wrestling promotion in the world, former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green and WWE Monday Night RAW star Penta had a match in Lucha Underground.

However, their feud has gone untouched for over seven years. Even though they're both in WWE now, Green doesn't want a rematch.

TO HEAR CHESLEA GREEN SAY THAT PENTA PUSHED HER TO THE LIMIT IN 2018 AND NOW SHE'S BUILDING HER DREAM HOME! IS AMAZING

She explained her reasoning in WWE Unreal Season 2 on Netflix. Green revealed that they would “never” do another match. Why? “You cannot redo perfection,” as she stated.

WWE stars Chelsea Green and Penta's match in Lucha Underground

In 2018, Green (who was performing under the ring name Reklusa) and Penta had a match while in Lucha Underground. It was a one-off, and remains so over seven years later.

Shortly after their match, Green joined WWE. She remained in NXT from her debut until 2020. Green was then called up to the main roster, joining the Friday Night SmackDown brand.

Unfortunately, her first stint in WWE didn't last too long. She was released in April 2021 after being inactive for several months. She would reinvent herself on the indies, performing in Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling.

In 2023, Green re-debuted at the Royal Rumble. She took on a “Karen” gimmick, constantly complaining to WWE officials like Adam Pearce.

She became the inaugural Women's United States Champion in December 2024. Green lost the title to Zelina Vega, but she would win the title back against Giulia on an episode of SmackDown in November 2025.

Penta joined WWE during the RAW on Netflix premiere on Jan. 6, 2025. He has since remained part of the RAW brand, feuding with top stars.

They are both part of WWE Unreal Season 2. Green was part of the first season in 2025, and she returned to continue telling her story in the second.