One of the many secrets WWE Unreal Season 2 reveals is how Seth Rollins' SummerSlam cash-in on CM Punk happened, and how the “Voice of the Voiceless” reacted to the plans.

In Unreal Season 2, WWE's Bobby Roode is shown telling Punk the plans for that night. He gave him a rundown of what they needed from Punk after he would win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Cm Punk gets the news that Seth Rollins will be cashing in his Money In The Bank after his match up with Gunther. “Sounds Awesome” (WWE UNREAL) pic.twitter.com/sAkdPvMWMf — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 20, 2026 Expand Tweet

Later, chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque approached Punk, who was all in on the plan. “Bobby clued me in on plans for post-match,” Punk said to Triple H. “Sounds awesome.”

Despite their on-screen beef, it sounds like Punk was all in on Rollins making a moment. It capped off an epic main event and saw Rollins standing tall once again.

Seth Rollins' cash-in on CM Punk is shown in WWE Unreal Season 2

Rollins is featured heavily in WWE Unreal Season 2. His fake injury and subsequent return at SummerSlam were explored in the show.

It culminates with his SummerSlam Money in the Bank cash-in. After a grueling match against Gunther, Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time. Minutes after winning it, Rollins' music hit, and he revealed that he was able to compete. Rollins hit Punk with the Money in the Bank briefcase several times before hitting a curb stomp for the win.

How this came together is shown in Unreal Season 2. This was the crescendo of a multi-month storyline involving Rollins and his fake injury.

Unreal Season 2 premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, Jan. 20. All five episodes were made available on the premiere day, just like the first season. It ends by revealing that a third season is coming in the summer of 2026.

Rollins isn't the only star of the season. His wife, Becky Lynch, is also featured in it. Jelly Roll, R-Truth, Lyra Valkyria, and more also also featured.