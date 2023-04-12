Most NFL teams have a pool of draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, but for the Miami Dolphins, it’s more like a puddle. Most notably, the Dolphins don’t have a first-round pick after the league found them guilty of tampering with Tom Brady. They’ve also lost several mid-round picks in trading for stars like Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb and Jalen Ramsey. All in all, the Dolphins only have four total draft picks, the fewest of any team in the league.

Needless to say, it will be very difficult for Miami to make a splash with such limited draft capital. In order to compete in the loaded AFC, though, the Dolphins will have to improve their roster in some meaningful way in the draft. It will be very difficult in their situation, but it’s not impossible.

With that said, here are three bold predictions for the Dolphins in the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. The Dolphins trade down at least twice

It may seem like Miami wouldn’t want to trade down due to having so few draft picks. However, trading down would be the best way to accrue more picks to work with. Yes, they wouldn’t be as high as the Dolphins’ current picks, but with the later rounds being so difficult to sort out, giving themselves more chances to hit wouldn’t be a bad idea.

It won’t be easy to trade down, as the Dolphins don’t have much to offer teams looking to trade up. If they can pull it off, though, they should absolutely consider doing so.

2. The Dolphins take a tight end on Day 2

When looking at the Dolphins’ current roster, tight end is noticeably lacking compared to other positions. After losing Mike Gesicki in free agency, Miami’s starting tight end is Durham Smythe, who has just 809 yards and three touchdowns in five seasons. The other tight ends haven’t done much either, making this position one of their biggest needs.

Without a first-round pick, it’s unlikely they’ll get a game-changing tight end right away. However, if they decide to target one on Day 2, then they should have plenty of options to go with. In the second round, Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave would be a dream selection at 51st overall, although he may not be available by then. Later on, the likes of South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft and Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker could be compelling options in the third round.

The Dolphins are just a couple pieces away from being a true Super Bowl contender. Tight end isn’t quite their biggest need, but it is certainly up there. If they can nab a starting-quality player at the position, it would greatly help their quest for a championship.

1. The Dolphins draft two offensive lineman

It’s hard to argue that offensive line isn’t Miami’s biggest need right now. The Dolphins’ offensive line finished 24th in pass-block win rate last season at 55% and 21st in run-block win rate at 71%, per ESPN. Yes, there are good players on the line like Terron Armstead and Connor Williams and part of the struggles last season were due to injury, but the unit still needs to be much better. That’s even more true when Tua Tagovailoa’s injury concerns make protecting him even more critical.

It would be a wise decision for the Dolphins to load up on offensive line help in the 2023 NFL draft. Even with their limited draft capital, they should still be able to land at least one or two quality options. Spending half of their draft picks on the line is a big ask, but it would be worth it to ensure their future.