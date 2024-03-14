The Miami Dolphins have made a swift move to reinforce their defense after losing Xavien Howard during the NFL free agency period. Miami is bringing in former Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller on a new deal.
Dolphins regain defensive help with Kendall Fuller
Fuller and Miami have agreed to a two-year, $16.5 million contract, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The 29-year-old looks to bring a wealth of experience to Miami's defense.
Washington drafted Fuller during the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The former Virginia Tech standout spent two years with the franchise before joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018, where he had a breakout year. Fuller amassed a career-high 82 total tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.
His Chiefs tenure did not last long though. Fuller rejoined the Commanders in 2020 and has provided steady production since then. He comes off a 2023-24 season where he totaled 79 tackles and two interceptions. Now, he hopes to experience greater team success in Miami.
Dolphins bolster depth after respectable season
Miami released Xavien Howard shortly before the start of the 2024 NFL free agency period. However, bringing in Kendall Fuller is a depth-bolstering move that sets the tone for the team's defensive plans. The Dolphins finished 2023-24 as the 10th-best team defense in the league, per Fox Sports.
Their performance was respectable, but they need to take things to a higher level if they want to make a deeper postseason run.
After going 11-6, Miami faced the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Wild Card matchup. Unfortunately, the Chiefs handed the Dolphins a 26-7 to seven loss, tarnishing the team's Super Bowl aspirations. Nevertheless, Miami has the tools necessary to compete with the best teams in the league.
Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is returning alongside highly coveted quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In addition, the Dolphins added Marcus Mariota and Austin Ekeler for increased depth.
If Miami cleans some things up defensively and continues its great offensive output, they will undoubtedly go far in 2024.