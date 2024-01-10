The Miami Dolphins take on the Kansas City Chiefs as we continue our NFL odds series with a prediction and pick for the AFC Wild Card game.

The Dolphins finished the season with a loss to the Buffalo Bills, which pushed them out of the second seed, and into this Wild Card game with the Chiefs. Miami would certainly rather have hosted this game against the seventh seed (Pittsburgh Steelers), but there is a great storyline in this game. Tyreek Hill will be returning to Kansas City for the first time since being traded. The Dolphins played the Chiefs in Germany this season, so it will not be the first time Hill faces off with Kansas City. In that game, Hill was held to just 62 yards receiving and he added a three-yard rush. The Chiefs won the game 21-14.

The Chiefs earned the right to host the Wild Card round as they won the AFC West division once again. Kansas City is the third seed in the playoffs, and could possibly host the divisional round depending on what happens between the Buffalo Bills and Steelers. It was not the best-looking season for the Chiefs, but they were able to get it done. Travis Kelce snapped his streak of 1,000-yard seasons, and Mahomes threw for the least amount of touchdowns and yards while throwing the most interceptions since his 2019 season in which he played only 14 games. His 92.6 ratings and 62.9 QBR are his lowest since becoming a full-time starter.

Here are the Dolphins-Chiefs NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Dolphins-Chiefs Odds

Miami Dolphins: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +172

Kansas City Chiefs: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread

Miami has to get their run game going. The key for the Chiefs, as it was in their first matchup, will be slowing down the explosive receivers on Miami. Both Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane have been limited participants in practice this week, but one, or both of those guys should suit up for the game. With that, the Dolphins need to force Kansas City to respect the run game. Their pass offense will work off their rush offense in this game. If one of the Dolphins' running backs can have a big game, expect the Dolphins to pull off an upset.

The Chiefs were weaker against the run than the pass this year, as well. They were able to shut down Hill and Waddle in their first meeting, and it would not be surprising to see that happen again. However, the Chiefs do give up 113.2 yards per game on the ground. Miami rushed for 5.6 yards per carry and 117 yards in the Germany game. If the Dolphins can find the same success on the ground, they will be able to advance to the Divisional round.

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

This game is going to be one of the coldest games in NFL Playoff history. The high in Kansas City on Saturday is 11 degrees, but the low is -1. With the game being played at night, expect temperatures closer to, and below zero degrees. If the Chiefs were playing another team such as the Steelers or Bills, the weather would not matter as much. However, the Dolphins come from sunny Miami, Florida and will not be accustomed to the colder weather. The weather alone makes the Chiefs a favorite to win this game.

Now to the actual game. The Chiefs were able to hold the Dolphins to just 193 passing yards in their win in Germany. Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for just 104 yards, and neither of them scored. This is the type of defense Kansas City needs to play in this game. Locking down the receivers in this cold weather is going to be crucial. If Kansas City can stop the pass plays, which will be called by Mike McDaniel no matter the weather, the Chiefs will win this game.

Final Dolphins-Chiefs Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a fun game to watch. The Dolphins struggle against good teams, though. With the weather being what it is, and the Chiefs being a good team, I am expecting the home team to win. I will take the Chiefs to not only win this game, but cover the four-point spread, as well.

Final Dolphins-Chiefs Prediction & Pick: Chiefs -4 (-110), Under 44.5 (-115)