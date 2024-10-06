Just as the Miami Dolphins feared, Jaelan Phillips will not play another snap in 2024 after suffering a knee injury in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. The injury came on an unfortunate play in the second quarter when Phillips missed a tackle on running back Tony Pollard and collided with teammate Jordan Poyer.

The following week, the Dolphins gave the 25-year-old further examinations before placing him on injured reserve with a partially torn ACL that will prematurely end his season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Phillips will require full reconstructive surgery, which Rapoport noted could cause him to miss the beginning of the 2025 season depending on his recovery.

Before leaving the game, Phillips recorded two tackles to give him six on the year. He finishes the year with just one sack which came in Week 1 against Jacksonville.

With a career-low four games in 2024, Phillips will endure a second consecutive season limited by injuries after taking the field just eight times in 2023. During the 2024 offseason, the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option, extending him through the 2025 season.

Jaelan Phillips becomes 10th Dolphins player to be placed on IR

After four games, the Dolphins might be dealing with the worst injury issues in the NFL. The entire league took notice of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being placed on injured reserve early in the year after suffering a big hit in prime-time but Phillips' inclusion to the dreaded list makes him the 10th member of the team to do so ahead of Week 5.

Of the 10 Dolphins players currently on IR, six are on offense. Tagovailoa is joined by guard Kion Smith as well as four receivers: Grant DuBose, River Cracraft, Tahj Washington and Anthony Schwartz.

Defensive backs Patrick McMorris and Cam Smith also remain sidelined with linebacker and special teams contributor Cam Brown also out of commission. Skylar Thompson, Bradley Chubb, Isaiah Wynn, Cameron Goode and Poyer make up the group of players not on injured reserve but also dealing with injuries that will keep them out of the Week 5 game against the New England Patriots.