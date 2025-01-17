The Miami Dolphins and the NFL have made history in their continued effort to expand the game of football in Europe. The Dolphins will be the designated home team for the first-ever regular-season game in Madrid, Spain. Miami vice chairman, president, and CEO Tom Garfinkel issued a statement included in the announcement about the historic event:

“We are thrilled to play the NFL's inaugural game in Spain, a country of rich history, tradition, and passion home to a vibrant Dolphins fanbase. There is a hunger for football in this market, and we are proud to join with the NFL in growing the game internationally while engaging with old and new fans alike. With the unique synergy between Miami and Madrid, we believe this is only the beginning for us in this incredible region. We look forward to bringing the excitement and community of Dolphins football to Spain in 2025 and beyond.”

Miami is the fifth club to be designated as a team for the international games next season. The New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Jacksonville Jaguars will play in London. The Indianapolis Colts, meanwhile, will be the home team for a game at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany.

What's next for the Dolphins this offseason?

Although there's plenty to be excited about with Miami playing in Madrid, they still need to address some areas, especially on the offensive line.

Unfortunately, the Dolphins and their offensive line don't get along well. It has been nearly a decade since Miami last fielded a top offensive line unit. However, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffering concussions and repeated hits this season, the Dolphins must go all-in on winning in the trenches.

Having a strong offensive line will protect Tagovailoa. However, it will also allow Miami head coach Mike McDaniel to run his run-heavy offense.

The Dolphins' first and most likely way to address these offensive line woes is through the 2025 NFL Draft. Miami has the thirteenth pick in the upcoming draft, and thankfully, numerous linemen could be available. From there, the Dolphins can focus on fixing their line further in free agency.

As long as it remains a focus, Miami will be in a much better position than last season. Sure, the Dolphins have other needs —especially finding defenders who can tackle. However, nothing trumps Miami's need on the offensive line. The Dolphins have the chance to be a real contender. That only happens if they win the battle in the trenches.