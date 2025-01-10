The NFL has invested a lot of time and energy into expanding its international presence. International games are one of the main tools the league uses to promote the game to a global audience. Roger Goodell has even teased the possibility of an international Super Bowl game in the past. The NFL recently announced the first wave of details about the international games that will be played in London during the 2025 season.

On Friday, the NFL announced three of the teams that will play international games in London during the 2025 regular season. The league will send the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Jacksonville Jaguars to London per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Jets and Browns will play games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jaguars will return to Wembley Stadium.

Jacksonville is very familiar playing in London. The Jaguars have been the league's poster child in London, heading overseas every season and gaining a sizeable fanbase. In fact, the 2025 season will make 12 consecutive seasons that Jacksonville has traveled to the England.

The Jets will play their third international game in five seasons in 2025, but it will be their first “home” game. New York lost its past two international games, falling to the Falcons in 2021 and the Vikings this past October.

Meanwhile, the Browns have not played an international game since the 2017 season. Similar to the Jets, the Browns will be the “home” team for their game in London.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell aiming for eight international games during 2025 season

Roger Goodell wants to expand the NFL to become a global product. International games are one of his main tools in slowly expanding the league's influence around the globe.

Back in November, Goodell announced a bold plan that would seriously increase the league's international efforts during the 2025 regular season.

Goodell announced that the NFL plans to play a total of eight international games in 2025. In addition to three London games, the league is also eyeing games in Spain, Brazil, Mexico City, Germany, and possibly Ireland.

This is an intriguing mix of markets that the NFL has played in before, plus a few new ventures.

The league spends a lot of time in London and has made games in Mexico City and Germany a priority in recent seasons. The Eagles and Packers even played in Brazil during Week 1 of the 2024 season.

However, Spain and Ireland would be new ventures for the league.

If the NFL does head to Ireland, the Steelers are rumored to be a strong contender to play in that game. This is because the Rooney family, which owns the Steelers, has strong Irish roots.

It will be interesting to see what the rest of the 2025 international slate ends up looking like. The league will likely release bits of information throughout the offseason, leading up to the 2025 schedule release this summer.