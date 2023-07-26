The Miami Dolphins have a very exciting season ahead that is filled with high expectations. As training camp gets underway, head coach Mike McDaniel is doing his due diligence in gauging his team's preparedness, including his thoughts on the PUP stints for Terron Armstead and Isaiah Wynn, reports NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

“Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said LT Terron Armstead had a knee clean-up surgery this offseason landed him on PUP. OL Isaiah Wynn was hurt working out on his own. McDaniel said of 4 PUP guys, he expects Armstead and Wynn to be closest to return then Nik Needham then Tanner Conner.”

Both Isaiah Wynn and Terron Armstead figure to be a big part of the Dolphins potential success this season and Miami faithful have to be glad that Mike McDaniel predicts their return from the PUP list sooner rather than later. In order for the Dolphins to reach their desired heights this season, they will need all hands on deck.

While McDaniel and the rest of the Dolphins gear up for training camp, the front office is still heavily involved in rumors surrounding Dalvin Cook. Cook would be a huge add by the Dolphins that would immediately give them a bell-cow running back on an offense that already has two elite wide receivers.

In the end, the success of the Dolphins this year will come down to the health of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Regardless of the PUP list, training camp, or the opening week roster overall, McDaniel and the Dolphins will need Tagovailoa out there if they want to have any success this season.