The Miami Dolphins blew out the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Friday, winning going away by the score of 34-13. Midway through the fourth quarter, as the Dolphins salted away an impressive road victory on a short week, broadcaster Al Michael revealed how Miami coach Mike McDaniel met his wife, Katie Hemstalk.

“Mike McDaniel tells us a story today,” Michaels said. “We're talking to him and I said, ‘Tell me a Sacramento Mountain Lions story.' The United Football League, 2010, he's the running backs coach. They blow out Omaha, they go to a nightclub to celebrate. One of the running backs that he coaches is dancing with a girl and Mike says, ‘Listen, you're not dancing with her anymore or you're not playing with this team next year.' So the guy says, ‘What can I do?' So then McDaniel starts dancing with her—that's the beginning of the story. Four years later, they're married. Katie, that's how he met her. ‘Hey you, get off. I'm dancing with her.'”

The story of how Mike McDaniel met his wife is too funny 😂 pic.twitter.com/QvEtUTZ75A — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2023

McDaniel and Hemstalk tied the knot in 2014, when he was receivers coach with the Cleveland Browns, after five years of dating. Their daughter, Alya, was born in 2020, since making semi-frequent trips to Hard Rock Stadium for Dolphins home games.

Miami moves to 8-3 with the win over New York, moving two games ahead of the Buffalo Bills in the loss column for the AFC East lead and keeping pace with the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars atop the AFC. McDaniel and the Dolphins are back in action on December with a road tilt against the Washington Commanders.