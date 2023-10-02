Mike McDaniel is the head coach for the Miami Dolphins. McDaniel was a long-time assistant in the NFL, working for Denver, Houston, Washington, Cleveland, Atlanta, and San Francisco before finding a home in Miami, which helped McDaniel build a net worth of $5 million.

He is a descendant of the Shanahan coaching tree and has shared the sidelines with current head coaches Kyle Shanahan, Matt LaFleur, Sean Mcvay, and others. McDaniel led the Dolphins to a 9-8 record in 2022 and clinched their first playoff berth since 2016. They have had a positive start to 2023, setting records in Week 3. The team beat the Denver Broncos 70-20, becoming the first to score 70 or more points in the Super Bowl era. They also totaled 726 offensive yards, the first to record over 700 since 1951.

Mike McDaniel's coaching career has seen him make a lot of different stops over his career, but he finally found a wife in 2014. It is unclear when the couple began dating, but McDaniel tied the knot in June 2014 in Ashburn, Va. The couple aims to keep most of their lives private, so any info on their relationship isn't accessible. Let's meet Mike McDaniel's wife Katie Hemstalk.

Mike McDaniel's wife Katie Hemstalk

Mike McDaniel and Katie Hemstalk have been confirmed as dating since 2014. The origins of their relationship are unknown.

The couple tries to keep their relationship out of the public sphere, so any details about their relationship are hard to come by. Since there is some information about her, let's meet Mike McDaniel's wife Katie Hemstalk.

Katie Hemstalk's background

Katie was born in Oroville, Calif., in 1983. Hemstalk works in the cosmetics industry. She is a licensed esthetician and cosmetologist. Katie is a stakeholder in the cosmetics market, and in May 2011, she received a medical license from Oroville.

Her parents are Kirk and Kristy Hemstalk. They have been married for over 40 years and still live in Oroville. Both of her parents are retirees but previously had good jobs in California.

Kirk was a maintenance manager for the California Department of Transportation, and Kristy worked for the Butte County Office of Education. They still live in the original home that they purchased in 1989.

Mike McDaniel, Katie Hemstalk's relationship

New Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel with his wife, Katie, and daughter, Ayla. pic.twitter.com/mdHim8zrcE — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) February 10, 2022

The couple wed in Ashburn on June 21, 2014. The city of Ashburn is located 30 miles away from Washington, DC, where McDaniel worked as an assistant coach with the Washington Redskins.

The couple had a daughter in 2020 named Alya June. McDaniel got emotional in his opening press conference with the Miami Dolphins as he thanked his wife and daughter for being there with him on the journey.

McDaniel said, “My family. My wife, Katie McDaniel. We’ve come a long way. We’ve got a long way to go. Don’t do that to me, I’m trying to do a press conference. (laughter) And my daughter Ayla June McDaniel. You are a miracle, and I can’t wait to see what you grow into.”

Mike McDaniel outside of coaching

When people think about McDaniel, they mostly comment on his quirkiness in the media. He is known to give open-ended answers that confuse the media and delight fans.

He is a bit more open than some head coaches, opting to appear on podcasts and do media hits when some coaches prefer to stay away. His ability to stray away from the seriousness that often comes with being a coach is welcome in the McDaniel household.

The McDaniels do their best to keep their life private outside of coaching, opting to not post information on social media. With Katie's heavy workload, it is unlikely that the pair have the time to make anything public while balancing their duties and their responsibilities at home. Nevertheless, Katie seems like a great partner for Mike McDaniel.

This is all we know about Mike McDaniel's wife Katie Hemstalk.