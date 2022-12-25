By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Miami Dolphins star EDGE rusher Bradley Chubb picked up a hand injury during the first half against the Green Bay Packers. Chubb was seen in the medical tent and then heading to the Packers’ locker room as a result of the hand injury. According to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network, the Dolphins are listing Chubb as questionable to return, which could be a big blow for the Miami defense against Aaron Rodgers and Co.

Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb has a hand injury, questionable to return, he went into the locker room a few mins ago. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 25, 2022

After getting called for a penalty against Aaron Rodgers, Chubb was spotted heading to the Dolphins’ locker room. It’s unclear he if sustained the injury on that play.

Chubb was questionable entering Week 16 on Christmas Day due to a knee injury, but was able to suit up and take the field. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it out of the first quarter after picking up a hand injury.

Since joining the Dolphins at the trade deadline, Chubb has featured in and started six games, this being his seventh. He has 2.5 sacks in Miami, to go with 12 tackles, 10 QB hits, and one tackle for loss. In total, including his eight games with the Broncos in 2022, Chubb has 8.0 sacks, 38 tackles, 18 QB hits and three forced fumbles.

Dolphins fans will certainly hope Bradley Chubb can return to the game, as he’s a key cog for Miami’s defense, having featured on more than 60 percent of the team’s snaps in all but one week since arriving from Denver.

After acquiring him from the Broncos, the Dolphins signed Chubb to a five-year, $110 million contract extension, making him one of football’s highest earners on the defensive side of the ball.